Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Makes New $349,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,541,000 after buying an additional 557,543 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,545,000 after purchasing an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $201,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $173,120,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $138.01. 4,107,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,416. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.88. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

