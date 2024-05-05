Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,445 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Toll Brothers worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $123.63 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.36 and a 200 day moving average of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

