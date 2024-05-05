Amalgamated Bank Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.02 and a 200-day moving average of $171.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

