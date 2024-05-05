Amalgamated Bank Has $9.02 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 52.9% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 35.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Biogen by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $217.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.09. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.