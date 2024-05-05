Amalgamated Bank Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $591.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.18. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.61 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

