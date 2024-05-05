Summit Global Investments Raises Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

