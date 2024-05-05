Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Position Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Five Below worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Five Below by 32.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays cut their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $144.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.51. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.19 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

