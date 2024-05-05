Amalgamated Bank Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $141.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

