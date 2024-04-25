Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 4,451 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3,772.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Macquarie upgraded DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,693. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $30.79 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

