Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Shares Gap Down to $30.30

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.30, but opened at $28.65. Old Republic International shares last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 588,021 shares traded.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

