NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Issues Earnings Results

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.
NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NEP opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.00. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 115.41%.
NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.
