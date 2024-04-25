Stride (NYSE:LRN) Posts Earnings Results

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Stride had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stride updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:LRN opened at $63.20 on Thursday. Stride has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

