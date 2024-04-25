FAT Brands Inc. (FATBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATBB opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

