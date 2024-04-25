New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,685,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,753,971 shares.The stock last traded at $80.52 and had previously closed at $77.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. FMR LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,254 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,935,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,608,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 942,392 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,659,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,094,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,730,000 after purchasing an additional 760,062 shares during the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

