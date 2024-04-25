Syon Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Syon Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $146,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.04. 2,270,023 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

