Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 690,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 229,259 shares.The stock last traded at $39.99 and had previously closed at $40.33.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,251,000 after acquiring an additional 518,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,798,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,536,000 after purchasing an additional 316,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,012,000 after buying an additional 2,805,501 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,228,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,783,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,035.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 972,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 887,101 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

