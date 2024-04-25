Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 203,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 161,024 shares.The stock last traded at $99.22 and had previously closed at $99.78.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 230,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

