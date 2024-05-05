Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion. Sealed Air also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 2,460,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,562. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sealed Air's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

