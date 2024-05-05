iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.44. 255,371 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

