PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PayPal were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after buying an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 56.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,030,000 after acquiring an additional 864,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.50.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

