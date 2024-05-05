Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,015,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $406,000. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 565,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

ICF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 202,945 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

