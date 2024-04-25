National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.6 %

TRI opened at $152.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.09. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $161.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,438,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,461,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

