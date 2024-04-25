Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 35,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,802,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

