Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Barclays

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $437.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.09.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $13.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.81. The company had a trading volume of 518,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,480. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

