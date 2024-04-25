Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Martin Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Martin Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.85 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

