Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $110.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $109.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $103.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,465,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,309,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

