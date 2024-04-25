Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.4 %

SWK stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.02. 1,647,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.77%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

