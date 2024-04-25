Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Lessened by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Generac by 13,944.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 295,338 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 42.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,265 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Generac by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 284,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,982,000 after buying an additional 148,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GNRC traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.03. 550,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

