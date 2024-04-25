Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.58.
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,517,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $505.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
