Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $34,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CAH opened at $98.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.