Jefferies Financial Group Raises OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$4.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OGC has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.08.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

TSE OGC opened at C$3.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.86. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Insider Transactions at OceanaGold

In other news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

