IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $3.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.55.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
NYSE IAG opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
