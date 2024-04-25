Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $393.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $367.62 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

