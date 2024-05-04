Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 19 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $124.57 on Friday, reaching $1,630.56. 1,346,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,765. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,499.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,534.96. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,790.36.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

