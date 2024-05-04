SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 207 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 163.9% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,020,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.81 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

