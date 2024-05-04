Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to Outperform by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.05.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $32.90 on Friday, hitting $311.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,644,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day moving average of $281.33. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 344,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Amgen by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

