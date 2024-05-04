Stokes Family Office LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.90. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.