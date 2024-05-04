SouthState Corp Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after buying an additional 794,626 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 119.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after buying an additional 533,590 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 82.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 957,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,878,000 after acquiring an additional 431,542 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 64.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 774,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 304,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.12. 1,788,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.75. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.