Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,708 Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $20.95. 25,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,405. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $21.77.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

