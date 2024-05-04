Stokes Family Office LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,726. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

