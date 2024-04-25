OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.71.

Get OpGen alerts:

About OpGen

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.