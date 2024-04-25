OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Down 8.2 %
Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.71.
About OpGen
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.