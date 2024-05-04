Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,118,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $670,359,000 after acquiring an additional 685,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after acquiring an additional 329,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Comcast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $501,312,000 after purchasing an additional 581,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,879,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,070,000 after purchasing an additional 231,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.69. 22,278,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,677,254. The firm has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

