Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $18.62 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $18,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,984,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,511,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.6 %

ANSS stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

