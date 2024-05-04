Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $17.04 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,043,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,646. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

