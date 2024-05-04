Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $17.62 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.90.

TopBuild stock traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.52. The stock had a trading volume of 793,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,705. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.38. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $199.31 and a 12 month high of $452.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

