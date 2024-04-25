Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.49. The company had a trading volume of 913,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,547. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.32.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.