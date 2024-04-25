GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 4,896 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
ONEOK Stock Up 0.7 %
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.