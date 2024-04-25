fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $3.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Several brokerages have commented on FUBO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FUBO

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,259,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in fuboTV by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 143,410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE FUBO opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $417.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.