Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 862.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

