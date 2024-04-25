Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $164.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.91. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $244,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

